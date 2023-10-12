Thursday, October 12, 2023
CoC to be strictly implemented in upcoming elections, ECP tells parties

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
October 12, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Pakistan yesterday told political parties that the ECP’s code of conduct (CoC) will strictly be implemented in upcoming elections 2024. The top election regulatory body chaired by Sikandar Sultan Raja, in a meeting with political parties, ensured to hold general elections in free, fair and transparent manner. The political parties, in its second meeting with ECP’s chief, also asked to announce schedule of general elections soon after finalising the process of delimitation of constituencies. The commission has already given tentative date for holding polls by the end of January. The political parties also shared their stance with the electoral watchdog over the draft of code of conduct for the general elections. The meeting has been called under Section 233 of the Election Act 2017. The copy of draft Code of Conduct can be accessed on the ECP’s website at www.ecp. gov.pk. Meanwhile, the (ECP) adjourned the hearing of a plea pertaining to its contempt by PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar till October 24.

