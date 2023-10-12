DC chairs meeting regarding return of illegal foreign citizens

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind presided a meeting of the committee established for the return of illegal foreign citizens in district Shaheed Benazirabad. Addressing the meeting, DC said that on the directives of federal and Sindh governments, data collection of illegal foreign resident citizens shall have expedited by department concerned for the return of illegal residents to their countries so that the instructions issued by high authorities could be implemented in time. DC said that after the identification of illegal residents, their identification cards shall also be cancelled and the expired card shall not be renewed. He instructed committee members that list of illegal foreign resident in the district shall be complied after verification and after approval from provincial authorities they could be reprinted to their respective countries.