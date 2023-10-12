Delegation of IIUI students visits Safe City Project

ISLAMABAD-A delegation of students from International Islamic University Islamabad visited Safe City Islamabad, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic gave an overview of the Safe City Islamabad operational duties to the delegation. The delegation visited the command and control center, data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and its effectiveness. Furthermore, the delegation was also briefed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various sectors through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pukar-15” helpline. Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city and its crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Capital Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his team for this successful visit.