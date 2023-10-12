Thursday, October 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

District admin takes action to ensure citizens’ safety

APP
October 12, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -  District Administration Abbottabad on Wednesday initiated a comprehensive effort to enhance the safety and security of citizens by addressing the condition of dolly lifts within the district.

Under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, and Tehsildar Havelian Chaudhry Muhammad Ajaz, a dedicated technical team has been established for this purpose.

The team, comprising members from various departments, including TMAs, the Communication and Works Department, local police, and revenue staff, conducted an extensive assessment of lift conditions in multiple areas.

The areas covered in the assessment included UC Nara, Poona, Haryana, and Satoora. The primary objective of this evaluation was to ensure the fitness and proper functioning of the lifts.

During the assessment, the team issued clear directives to individuals responsible for maintaining these lifts. The directives aim to ensure that the lifts meet the required safety and operational standards. These actions align with the Abbottabad District Administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing safety and security and mitigating unforeseen incidents.

 Multan batters run riot against Lahore Blues 

The assessment placed a significant focus on the fitness of dolly lifts, prioritizing the safety and protection of citizens’ lives and property.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1697087437.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023