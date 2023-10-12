District admin takes action to ensure citizens’ safety

ABBOTTABAD - District Administration Abbottabad on Wednesday initiated a comprehensive effort to enhance the safety and security of citizens by addressing the condition of dolly lifts within the district.

Under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, and Tehsildar Havelian Chaudhry Muhammad Ajaz, a dedicated technical team has been established for this purpose.

The team, comprising members from various departments, including TMAs, the Communication and Works Department, local police, and revenue staff, conducted an extensive assessment of lift conditions in multiple areas.

The areas covered in the assessment included UC Nara, Poona, Haryana, and Satoora. The primary objective of this evaluation was to ensure the fitness and proper functioning of the lifts.

During the assessment, the team issued clear directives to individuals responsible for maintaining these lifts. The directives aim to ensure that the lifts meet the required safety and operational standards. These actions align with the Abbottabad District Administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing safety and security and mitigating unforeseen incidents.

The assessment placed a significant focus on the fitness of dolly lifts, prioritizing the safety and protection of citizens’ lives and property.