Thursday, October 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Dry weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
9:36 AM | October 12, 2023
National

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit nine, Murree thirteen  and Muzafarabad sixteen  degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian, Jammu, Pulwama and Baramula, while dry weather in  Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian nine degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh one,  Anantnag ten and Baramula twelve degree centigrade

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1697059034.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023