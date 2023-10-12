E-commerce platform Daraz expands ‘Proudly Pakistani’ initiative

KARACHI-Daraz, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, has announced the expansion of its “Proudly Pakistani” initiative through a strategic partnership with the Social Welfare Department of the Government of Punjab, under which Daraz has trained over 200 female entrepreneurs from Lahore and Faisalabad on digital marketing and online selling skills. This collaboration reflects Daraz’s commitment to supporting local communities and promoting homegrown products on a national scale.

The “Proudly Pakistani” initiative, launched by Daraz earlier this year, is aimed at promoting locally-made products and empowering Pakistani entrepreneurs and artisans. This expansion, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, Government of Punjab, takes this commitment to its second phase, with a focus on social impact and community development. Through this partnership, Daraz will work closely with the Social Welfare Department to identify and support local female artisans and small businesses across Punjab. These individuals and businesses will be given the opportunity to showcase and sell their products on the Daraz platform, thus gaining access to a wider customer base.

The partnership will also include initiatives to provide training and skill development opportunities to women in Punjab. By enhancing their skills, these individuals can secure better livelihoods and contribute to the local economy.Furthermore, Daraz and the Social Welfare Department will jointly monitor and measure the socioeconomic impact of these initiatives, focusing on income generation, and community development in the region.

Speaking about this partnership, Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan said, “We are excited to collaborate with the Social Welfare Department, Government of Punjab, to expand our ‘Proudly Pakistani’ initiative. This partnership aligns with Daraz’s mission to empower local businesses and communities while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Pakistan. We believe that by working together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of many.”