Thursday, October 12, 2023
EU warns Musk’s X spreading ‘illegal’ disinformation after Hamas attack

Agencies
October 12, 2023
BRUSSELS-The EU’s digital chief Thierry Breton warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that his platform X, formerly Twitter, is spreading “illegal content and disinformation”, in a letter seen by AFP.   The letter said concerns had heightened after the Hamas attack against Israel, and demanded Musk respond to the complaint within 24 hours and contact “relevant law enforcement authorities”.  As the European Union’s commissioner for industry and the digital economy, Breton is charged with regulating internet giants that trade within the bloc and can launch legal action. “Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel, we have indications that your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU,” Breton wrote. Breton reminded Musk that EU law sets tough rules on moderating content, “especially when it comes to violent and terrorist content that appears to circulate on your platform”. He asked that X respond to his complaint within 24 hours and also get in touch with Europol, the EU police coordinating agency. “We will include your answer in our assessment file on your compliance with the DSA,” Breton said, referring to the new EU Digital Services Act, which regulates online platforms.  “I remind you that following the opening of a potential investigation and a finding of non-compliance, penalties can be imposed,” it said.  Musk, responding later on X to a user who had posted the letter, invited Breton to “please list the violations you allude to”. “Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports,” Musk wrote.

