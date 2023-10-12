Thursday, October 12, 2023
Flights to resume after ‘significant’ fire at London’s Luton Airport

News Desk
October 12, 2023
International

LONDON-Flights at London’s Luton Airport are due to resume hours after the break out of a “significant” fire in the airport’s Terminal 2 parking lot, the airport said in a statement on Wednesday. The first flights were expected to depart from 3 p.m. local time, according to the airport, with passengers already beginning to re-enter.
“Following last night’s car fire in Terminal Car Park 2, emergency services have now downgraded the incident but remain on the scene as a precaution,” the airport said on X/Twitter on Wednesday.
“The teams have worked hard to get the airport operational, with the passengers now re-entering the terminal and the first flights expected to depart from 3 p.m.”
Earlier today, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire was “no longer a major incident” and it had scaled back its response. “Crews have controlled and extinguished the fire at Luton Airport,” it said in a statement posted on X/Twitter. “Four crews and an aerial appliance remain at the scene.” Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson told reporters that he estimated that around 1,500 vehicles were in the parking lot when the fire broke out on Tuesday evening. Hopkinson went on to stress that there was no evidence to suggest that the fire was anything but accidental, before adding that he believed the fire had started in one vehicle and then spread throughout the car park.

