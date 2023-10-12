Hurricane Lidia hits Mexico’s Pacific coast

PUERTO VALLARTA-Hurricane Lidia made landfall Tuesday on Mexico’s Pacific coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm bringing strong winds and heavy rain, before weakening as it moved inland, forecasters said.

Ahead of its arrival, the government deployed around 6,000 members of the armed forces to help residents, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“You must take refuge in safe places -- stay away from low areas, streams, rivers and hillsides,” he wrote on social media.

Lidia came ashore near the popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, packing maximum sustained winds of around 140 miles (220 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm had quickly strengthened to the second-highest category on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale before reaching land.

But by late Tuesday, maximum sustained winds had dropped to 105 miles per hour, making it a Category 2 storm, with further rapid weakening expected, the NHC said. In Puerto Vallarta -- a major destination for Mexican and foreign tourists -- shopkeepers earlier boarded up windows and piled up sandbags in case of flooding. Waves crashed ashore, heavy rain drenched the city and strong winds whipped palm trees.