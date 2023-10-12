IG Punjab inaugurates police lodges ‘Sar-e-Rah’

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has solved the long-standing problem of police officers and officials coming to Lahore from other distant districts, especially remote areas, to carry out official affairs. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has inaugurated police lodges “Sar-e-rah” on the upper floor of Qila Gujar Singh Police Station where the excellent arrangements have been made for the temporary stay of police officers and officials from other cities. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar along with Additional IG Punjab Sultan Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara visited “Sare- rah” yesterday, AIG Admin Amara Athar briefed the IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar about the facilities availeble in “Sar-e-rah”. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that residence equipped with modern facilities has been arranged in police lodges entitled “Sar-e-rah” for police officers and officials coming from outside Lahore.Officers and officials coming from distant cities for High Court appearance or any professional matters will use the official residence. “Sar-e-rah” also has separate accommodation for women police officers and personnel. IG Punjab said that all the facilities required for office affairs including computer systems, printers, fax have been arranged in “Sar-e-rah”. IGP said that with the construction of “Sar-e-rah”, long-standing problem of accommodation for the officers and officials upon their arrival in Lahore has been resolved. Earlier, officials from Rahim Yar Khan and other remote districts had to face severe difficulties to appear before the Lahore High Court. IG Punjab said that in the past late night arrival, severe weather, non-provision of facilities early in the morning used to cause problems in the professional affairs of officers and officials.