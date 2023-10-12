IMF sees Pak budget deficit to decline to 7.6pc of GDP

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Pakistan’s budget deficit would decline to 7.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the ongoing fiscal year (FY24).

The IMF in its report, ‘Fiscal Monitor’ has noted that Pakistan’s budget deficit was 8.1 percent of the GDP in the last fiscal year 2023, which would be reduced to 7.6 percent of the GDP in the ongoing fiscal year. It further estimated that the budget deficit would come down to 6.9 percent in the next financial year FY25. Meanwhile, the primary budget — the difference between government revenues and spending, excluding interest payments — has estimated at a surplus of 0.4 percent of the GDP in FY24 that was in deficit of 1.2 percent of the GDP in FY22. It would further improve to 0.5 percent in the upcoming year. The IMF has projected that Pakistan’s revenue would improve to 12.5 percent of the GDP in FY24 from 11.4 percent of the GDP in FY22. Meanwhile, the government’s expenditures would enhance to 20.1 percent of the GDP in FY24 from 19.5 percent of the previous year. However, the expenditures would decrease to 19.2 percent in the next fiscal year. According to the report, general government gross debt would reduce to 72.2 percent in FY24 from 76.6 percent of the previous year. It would further reduce to 70.4 percent of the GDP in the next fiscal year. The general government net debt would reduce to 68.3 percent of GDP from 71.6 percent of the GDP of the previous year. It would reduce to 67 percent of the GDP in the next fiscal year. Earlier, on Tuesday, the IMF had projected that Pakistan’s GDP growth would increase to 2.5 percent while inflation would decline in the current fiscal year.