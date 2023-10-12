Israel intensifies airstrikes after UN calls for lifesaving supplies to Gaza

11 staffers, 41 teachers, students of UN-run schools die in Gaza, says UN n Israel confirms 189 soldiers among 1,200 killed in Hamas attacks n Palestinian death toll rises to 1,100 with 5,339 others wounded n Israeli official claims Iran was aware of Hamas operation n Gaza’s sole power station stops working after fuel runs out.

UNITED NATIONS/GAZA/TEL AVIV - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned against the spillover of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “We must avoid spillover of the conflict.

I am concerned about the recent exchange of fire along the Blue Line (between Israel and Lebanon) and recent reported attacks from southern Lebanon,” he told a press briefing. “I appeal to all parties -- and those who have an influence over those parties -- to avoid any further escalation and spillover.”

Guterres called for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Civilians must be protected at all times. International humanitarian law must be respected and upheld, said the UN chief. About 220,000 Palestinians are now sheltering in 92 facilities run by the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees across Gaza. UN premises and all hospitals, schools and clinics must never be targeted, he said. Crucial life-saving supplies, including fuel, food and water, must be allowed into Gaza. There is a need for rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access, he said.

Guterres thanked Egypt for its constructive engagement to facilitate humanitarian access through Rafah, the sole crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, and to make the El Arish airport available for critical assistance. Israel has imposed a “complete siege” of Gaza following Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend.

At least 1,100 people have been killed and 5,339 others wounded in Gaza since Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. The health ministry also warned on Wednesday that electricity outages will lead to the suspension of laboratory services and blood banks in at least 58 laboratories and blood banks, threatening the lives of thousands of people who need treatment. Israel has stepped up its offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ initial onslaught over the weekend when armed militants poured over the heavily- fortified border.

Israel’s military said that of the at least 1,200 people killed in Israel following attacks by Hamas this weekend, at least 189 were Israeli soldiers, Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said at a news briefing Wednesday.

‘SCHOOLS IN GAZA’

Eleven teachers in schools in Gaza run by the United Nations and 30 students have been killed in the violence, the UN said Wednesday. An additional three teachers and eight students were also injured, according to the UN. As 1,000 houses in Gaza have been destroyed and 560 rendered uninhabitable, 220,000 people are seeking refuge from air strikes, the UN said. As 1,000 houses in Gaza have been destroyed and 560 rendered uninhabitable, 220,000 people are seeking refuge from air strikes, the UN said. There are 92 UN schools in Gaza filled with citizens as food and water supplies dwindle, with some staffers working 24 hours a day, the UN said.

Talks are underway to allow United States and Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip to exit the territory into Egypt ahead of any land invasion of the territory by Israeli forces, according to a senior Israeli official.

Under the proposal being discussed, all US citizens would be permitted to pass through the Rafah border crossing if they present their US passports, while the movement of other Palestinian civilians would be limited to 2,000 people a day, the official with knowledge of the negotiations told CNN on Wednesday.

Final approval of the arrangement would need to come from the Egyptians, who control the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. The Israeli official said it was “in Israel’s interests” for as many Palestinians as possible to leave Gaza.

IRAN ‘GAVE GREEN LIGHT’ TO HAMAS

A senior Israeli official says Iran was aware of the operation and effectively “gave the green light” to Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,200 Israelis at the weekend, despite US intelligence suggesting senior Iranian government officials were caught by surprise by Saturday’s bloody attack on Israel by Hamas. The official, who has been briefed on Israeli intelligence, told CNN Wednesday that Iran, which has provided longstanding funding and training to Hamas militants, may not have known about the exact timing of the raids from Gaza, but was certainly “aware of the Hamas operation before it happened.”

At least 22 US citizens have died in Israel, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” the spokesperson said.

This is an update from Tuesday when President Joe Biden had said at least 14 American citizens had died.

‘UN AGENCY STAFFERS’

At least 11 employees working with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) have been killed in Gaza airstrikes since Saturday.

“I am very saddened to confirm that 11 UNRWA colleagues have been killed since 7 October in the Gaza Strip,” Jenifer Austin, the deputy director of UNRWA Affairs Gaza, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“They included five teachers at UNRWA schools, one gynecologist, one engineer, one psychological counselor and three support staff. Some were killed in their homes with their families,” Austin added. The agency warned that the ongoing conflict “has forced the closure of its 14 food distribution centers as well as a reduction in operations.”

“We have people who are responding to the needs of the people in the shelters. They’re giving them mattresses, a place to sleep, clean water, some food, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP),” UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma told UN News on Tuesday, saying many staffers are still working.

‘WAR CABINET’

Israel is forming an emergency government and war management cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz jointly announced Wednesday. Gantz, a former defense minister, will join Netanyahu and current defense minister Yoav Gallant in a “war management cabinet,” the joint Netanyahu-Gantz statement said. The government will not pass any laws or make any decisions that do not concern the conduct of the war, the announcement said.

GAZA’S SOLE POWER STATION STOPS WORKING

Gaza’s only power station has stopped working after running out of fuel, the head of the Gaza power authority Galal Ismail told CNN on Wednesday.

“Gaza is currently without power,” Ismail said.

People in Gaza can still use power generators for electricity, Ismail said, but with a blockade on all sides of the border, the fuel needed for the generators to work is running out.

First shipment of weapons has arrived from the US since Hamas attacks, Israel says.