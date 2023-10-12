Thursday, October 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Junaid Safdar, spouse Ayesha part ways

Junaid Safdar, spouse Ayesha part ways
Web Desk
10:45 PM | October 12, 2023
National

Junaid Safdar, the son of senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, has divorced his spouse Ayesha, more than a year after the couple tied the knot.

Junaid confirmed the news about his divorce.

"News about my divorce is true," he wrote in an Instagram post.

The couple tied the knot on August 22, with their wedding functions taking place in London and Pakistan.

"This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy," Junaid added in the post.

"I hope with this decision we find our peace In Shaa Allah. I will speak no further on this matter," he added. "I wish her well."

After making the announcement, Junaid removed all his pictures with his former wife on Instagram.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1697087437.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023