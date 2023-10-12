KP Governor links development with advancement in education

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday stressed making advancement in new fields of education and said that a country cannot prosper and achieve a respectable position among the comity of nations without making progress in education.

He was addressing a ceremony of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association.

The ceremony was also attended by the provincial caretaker education minister, Dr Qasim Jan President APPSMA, Dr Zakir Shah, Secretary Education, Mutasim Billah and a large number of teachers and students.

The Governor highlighted the significance of education in the existing age of transformation and said that education guarantees the progress and development of a nation. He said that our religion has also given due importance to education while the constitution of the country also gives a right of education to every citizen.

He said that private educational institutions have shared the responsibility of the government to educate its people and added we must recognise the efforts of private schools and prepare a strategy to support them. He also urged private school management to open schools in villages to educate children irrespective of their profitability. He admitted that priority has not been given to the education sector and said that still thousands of children are uneducated due to the absence of needed facilities. Thousands of children were forced to leave education owing to various difficulties and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with a chance of education and progress, he viewed.

KP Governor appreciated the results and performance of private schools and said the management of private schools should not be pressurized unnecessarily due to their contribution towards education.