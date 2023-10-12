LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 425 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 34th day of the grand antipower theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also far submitted FIR applications against 423 electricity thieves, out of which 155 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 56 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 34th consecutive day (Oct. 11) of the antipower theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were 21 commercial, 01 agricultural, 01 industrial and 402 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 693,164 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 37.974 million. He explained that LESCO charged Rs 400,000 detection bill against 5,000 units each to two electricity pilferers in Mozang area; Rs 325,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,500 units to a customer stealing electricity in Shafiqabad; and Rs 312,874 detection bill against 5,984 units to a power thief in Chuhang area.