'Let's stand united to make strides toward cancer awareness': PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday called for united efforts to create awareness of the disease of breast cancer and its treatment.

The prime minister, who shared his image on social media platform X wearing a pink ribbon, urged the nation to renew their commitment to the international vital cause.

“Proudly wearing the pink ribbon, let’s stand united to make strides toward cancer awareness and healing. This October, we renew our commitment to this international vital cause,” the prime minister wrote in the post.

On Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi wrote letters to the prime minister, ministers, governors and chief ministers seeking their cooperation over breast cancer awareness drive and wearing of pink ribbon during the month of October.

The president also sent letters to the president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, senators and governor and chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the data, 109 women die every 24 hours due to breast cancer in Pakistan. Over 40,000 deaths a year with an addition of 90,000 new breast cancer cases annually is a matter of serious concern. However, timely diagnosis and proper treatment can increase the survival chances of breast cancer patients by up to 90 percent.