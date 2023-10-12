Thursday, October 12, 2023
LHC Bench bars ETPB from taking action against  Lal Haveli

Israr Ahmad
October 12, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI- Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday barred the Revenue Department from cancelling the registeries (ownership documents) of Lal Haveli, the residence of missing Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. The court also stopped Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) from initiating any further action against Lal Haveli, which was earlier sealed by the the board LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf assumed hearing in the petition filed by Sheikh Siddique and also issued a stay order in his favour. 
   The court also issued notices to federal government and Chairman ETPB in this regard. When the court took up case, Sardar Abdul Razziq appeared before Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf on behalf of petitioner Sheikh Siddique and argued that Lal Haveli was transferred in name of Dhaan Bibi in 1964 through PTD while Sheikh Siddique had purchased the property in 1987 through a registered deed. 
   He said that Lal Haveli is the headquarters of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while he was being victimised politically. “The additional secretary of ministry of religious affairs had passed order against Lal Haveli under the garb of so-called chairman,” he said adding that the government also carried out an illegal raid on the said property. He alleged that the verdict was issued against Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed that too without hearing him. 
   All the actions and deeds taken against Lal Haveli are illegal, said Sardar Abdul Razziq.

Israr Ahmad

