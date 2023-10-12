LHC reserves verdict on bail pleas of Khadija Shah

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday reserved verdict on bail petitions filed by fashion designer Khadija Shah in cases of attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the bail petitions filed by the accused fashion designer. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that investigations had been completed in both cases and physical custody of his client was no longer required by the police. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client. He also submitted that the trial court had dismissed bail petitions of his client in both cases, and requested to set aside the trial court verdict.

However, Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah opposed the bail petitions. He submitted that Khadija Shah had been accused of chanting antistate slogans and inciting people at the occasion. He submitted that the accused was not nominated in both cases, in response to a court query. The court, after hearing arguments of parties, reserved its verdict on the bail petitions filed by the accused. The Sarwar Road and Gulberg police had registered cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Jinnah House and Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

Meanwhile, an accountability court on Wednesday acquitted two accused, Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia, in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau. The court held that sufficient evidence was not available to indict the accused, therefore, they could not be summoned for trial. Accountability Court Judge Zulqarnain Awan announced the reserved verdict. At the last hearing, the court had reserved the verdict on point whether the accused could be indicted or not. Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia also appeared before the court during Wednesday’s proceedings. It is pertinent to mention here that Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia had got bail from the court after remaining proclaimed offenders for time. Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and other accused had also filed acquittal applications in the reference. The court will take up their applications on October 17.