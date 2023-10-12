Live and let live, full court dismisses petitions against parliament’s new law

Majority decision of 10-5 says Supreme Court (Procedure and Practice) Act 2023 is sustained as being in accordance with the Constitution n Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa reads reserved verdict n Court rules sub-section (2) of Section 5 of the Act (granting a right of appeal retrospectively) is declared to be ultra vires the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD - The full court hearing pleas against the Supreme Court Practice & Procedure Act 2023 on Wednesday dismissed the petitions by a majority decision of 10-5.

The 15-judges bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa was hearing the petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 since September 18, 2023. The proceedings were shown live on Pakistan Television Corporation.

The court order said that subject to paras 2 and 3 below, by a majority of 10 to 5 (Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar All Akbar Naqvi, Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed dissenting) the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 (the Act) is sustained as being in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (the Constitution) and to this extent the petitions are dismissed.

The bench by a majority of 9 to 6 declared the sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Act (granting a right of appeal prospectively) to be in accordance with the Constitution and to this extent the petitions are dismissed. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed dissented.

However, by a majority of 8 to 7 declared that sub-section (2) of section 5 of the Act (granting a right of appeal retrospectively) to be ultra vires the Constitution. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Amin-ud- Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Musarrat Hilali dissented. During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan argued in support of the constitutionality of the Act. He said that the Supreme Court and the Parliament are the creation of the constitution and the Parliament is the body that can frame laws.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said that the Supreme Court Rules were made in 1980 then why after almost forty years, the Parliament realised that a law should be passed the practice and procedure of the apex court. He said if the pendency in the Court will increase from 50,000 to 70,000 then would another law would be legislated.

Justice Yahya Afridi said the basic purpose of the Parliament was as there is no appeal against the order/judgment passed under Article 184(3), but if it has changed the whole system through this law. He said that the Supreme Court is an institution a titanic but it was turned around at once, adding that if it had done it slowly and gradually then the Supreme Court could also examine its Rules, but the Parliament said that even the civil application would also be decided by the Committee, proposed in the Act 2023.

The Attorney General argued that there have been instances that the people in jail filed application for early hearing, but when their case were heard and decided they were not in this world. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan questioned whether the provisions in the law are mandatory or directory? He said if the law is not implemented is there any consequences.

At that the Chief Justice said that the consequences would be considered at the relevant time. He said in the Anti-Terrorism Act a timeline is given for deciding cases within 120 days. He said when the cases of ATA came before the apex court they did not throw them as timeline was not met. He said the Supreme Court should trust the Parliament. Institutions should not be pitted against one another. “In my opinion, the Parliament respected the SC therefore it did not talk about the consequences in the law. The Parliament could have done it, which it did not. I believe that step was not taken because the Parliament trusts us,” he said. “Parliament is not our enemy neither does it consider us enemies. Both can be run simultaneously,” added.

“The world is moving forward while we are going backwards. There are a number of challenges that we are seeing, including climate change,” the Chief Justice further said and cited a maxim “live and let live”. “The world moves forward together, not antagonistically.”

Justice Munib said the Constitution has to be read on the premise that there have to be constitutional conventions. The attorney general responded that the Constitution never acknowledged the CJP as the “master of the roster”. CJP Faez then inquired from the AGP about the genesis of the term Master of Roster. Awan replied that the term came from the colonial British times.

The CJP then asked if such a term existed in Islamic history and criticised the dependence on “colonial masters”. Justice Munib said under the law the Committee is the Master of Roster as now it would do the same work that the CJP used to do. If you don’t want to give the power to one judge, why give it to three judges he asked. If any CJP in the past has not given the power to the Full Court, then you (government) do it, he remarked.

Justice Ijaz said that the foremost question before the bench was whether the Parliament was competent to legislate and the second one was that if the Parliament was competent, some provision of the law inconsistent with the Constitution could be struck down.

The CJP said that it wasn’t right that the Parliament was restricted while the SC kept taking decisions, recalling that orders have been passed in the past where judges were restrained from being a part of benches.