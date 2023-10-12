M Rizwan dedicates his match-winning ton to Palestinians 

HYDERABAD - Wicketkeeper batter Moham­mad Rizwan dedicated his match-winning century against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 to op­pressed Palestinians. Pakistan, on Tuesday, rewrote history when they pulled off the high­est run chase in a World Cup game to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets. Young opening batter Abdullah Shafique and Mo­hammad Rizwan played piv­otal roles in Pakistan’s historic victory, both scoring a century each. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, wicketkeeper batter Rizwan dedicated his match-winning performance to op­pressed Palestinians. “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.”