M Rizwan dedicates his match-winning ton to Palestinians 

HYDERABAD - Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his match-winning century against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 to oppressed Palestinians. Pakistan, on Tuesday, rewrote history when they pulled off the highest run chase in a World Cup game to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets. Young opening batter Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan played pivotal roles in Pakistan’s historic victory, both scoring a century each. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, wicketkeeper batter Rizwan dedicated his match-winning performance to oppressed Palestinians. “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.”