Mayor concerned over corruption in Mardan TMA

MARDAN - Mayor Himayatullah Mayar expressed grave concerns about corruption and corrupt practices at Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Mardan, according to sources.

Sources revealed that Mayor Himayat Mayar wrote a letter (No. 390/Mayor/City-L.G Mardan) to the Director of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, on Tuesday, October 10.

In the letter, Mayor Mardan expressed deep concern and anguish regarding the misuse and corruption in TMA Mardan. Notably, an amount of Rs. 7.00 million was disbursed for the purchase of various sanitation and gardening items, as documented, contrary to their actual use.