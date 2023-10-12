Minister briefed about irri dept uplift plans, performance

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Communications & Works, Eng. Ahmed Jan presided over a meeting in Peshawar concerning the irrigation department.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, was attended by Tahir Orakzai, the Secretary of the Irrigation Department, as well as officers from all the department’s affiliated wings.

During the meeting, the caretaker minister received a detailed briefing on the irrigation department’s development plans, its performance, and the specific responsibilities of each wing within the department.

Additionally, he was updated on the ongoing efforts to enhance the irrigation system’s effectiveness across all departmental institutions.

The provincial minister urged the officers in the meeting to redouble their efforts in improving the existing irrigation system in the province.

He emphasized that, for the department to enhance its efficiency, officers must fully embrace their assigned roles and duties, actively contributing to the province’s development through their technical expertise.

The caretaker minister expressed his commitment to making every possible effort to further improve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s irrigation system.

He acknowledged the abundant natural water resources granted by Allah Almighty to the province for irrigation and agricultural cultivation but stressed the need for the department to intensify its efforts to make the system more efficient and advantageous.

He reassured the officers that he would promote their best performance and provide a conducive working environment without interference, ensuring they could efficiently fulfil their responsibilities.