Mirpurkhas hosts International “Hussan Qaraat”

MIRPURKHAS - An international gathering of” Husn e Qirat” was held in the local hall of Mirpurkhas, in which in­ternationally renowned reciters from Egypt, Af­ghanistan, Madinah Mu­nawara, and Pakistan graced the atmosphere with their mesmerizing recitations. The event, held in a private hall in Mirpurkhas, featured re­citers from these regions presenting the beautiful recitations of the Holy Quran. The gathering at­tracted a diverse audience, including scholars, teach­ers, students, and the gen­eral public. Distinguished reciters, Qari Ali Ahmad Raza from Afghanistan, Muhammad Ahmed Ab­dul Hafiz al-Darniki from Egypt, Muhammad Luq­man Al-Madani from Me­dina, and Abdul Rasheed from Lahore, showcased their Quranic recitations with remarkable voice, eloquence, and arrange­ment. This international event aimed to promote the universal message of the Quran, and the world-renowned reciters left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience, of­fering them spiritual and emotional solace. Schol­ars in attendance em­phasized that Islam is a comprehensive religion and that the Quran is the final revelation from Al­lah, safeguarded by divine promise. The gathering concluded with a special prayer for the country’s security and prosperity.