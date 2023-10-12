Moazzam Klair discusses cycling matters with LHCBA President 

LAHORE - Moazzam Khan Klair, Secre­tary of Pakistan Cycling Fed­eration, has held a produc­tive meeting with Ch. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, President of Lahore High Court Bar As­sociation, at his office. The meeting, attended by Mr. Fraz Ahmed Poonia, Seemab Haider Alvi, and Moazzam Ikram, centered around the promotion and development of cycling, both from a fitness and sports perspective, both nationally and internationally. During the meeting, Mr. Klair underscored the vital role of cycling in promoting fitness and its contribution to sports on a global scale. President Lahore Bar Association, Mr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, in turn, expressed his commitment to supporting and fostering the growth of cycling. He pledged his full support for initiatives aimed at enhancing the sport’s status and development. Ch Ishtiaq acknowledged the concerns raised by the PCF Secretary and affirmed his dedication to providing future assistance for the betterment of sports, with a particular emphasis on cycling, not only in Lahore but also across Paki­stan. He emphasized the need for improved performance by Pakistani athletes to make a mark on the international sports stage.