Thursday, October 12, 2023
Money laundering: Special court orders production of Parvez Elahi on Oct 23

Web Desk
10:43 PM | October 12, 2023
A special court has ordered to produce former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in connection with a money laundering case.

The special court central conducted the hearing of the case against Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

The court directed the FIA director and the jail superintendent concerned to ensure the production of Parvez Elahi before the court on October 23.

The court also issued an order for the production of Moonis Elahi on next hearing, observing that personal appearance of accused persons was mandatory in criminal cases.

