 Multan batters run riot against Lahore Blues 

LAHORE - Four Multan batters reg­istered centuries against Lahore Blues at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, on the second day of round six of the Quaid e Azam Tro­phy (QEAT) 2023-24.

Multan resumed bat­ting from 315 for three in 82.5 overs. Continu­ing the batting onslaught that centurions Zain Ab­bas (118, 174b, 11x4s, 1×6) and Haseebullah (101, 222b, 6x4s) laid the ground for, Sharoon Siraj (114, 136b, 14x4s, 1×6), Mohammad Basit (105, 188b, 8x4s, 1×6), Saim Ayaz (117, 138b, 13x4s, 3x6s) inflated the runs for their side, helping taking it to 718 for eight in 178 overs.

Ali Usman (105 not out, 155b, 9x4s, 1×6) was unbeaten on the crease, at stumps. Qasim Akram got three wickets while Hunain Shah and Kashif Bhatti grabbed two each.

At Pindi Stadium, Ali Waqas hit an unbeaten century for Faisalabad, ensuring that the side gets in a com­fortable position against Peshawar in the sixth round of the QEAT. Fais­alabad started their day at eight for one at Pindi Stadium after getting Peshawar bowled out for 216 in 72.2 overs the previous day.

Ali Waqas hit an unbeaten cen­tury (105 not out, 236, 12x4s, 1x6s). He was supported by Ali Shan (55, 119b, 4x4s, 1×6), as the side got to 236 for the loss of six wickets in 88 overs. Mohammad Ilyas, Sajid Khan and Abbas Afridi got three wickets apiece for Peshawar.

Meanwhile, in another sixth-round QEAT fixture, Jamal Anwar’s half-century pulled Rawalpindi back into the game against Karachi Whites at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, after the former struggled to get going the previous day. Rawalpindi took their overnight score of 114 for five to a com­fortable 243 before they were bowled out in 84.3 overs.

Jamal Anwar (89, 199b, 13x4s) played a crucial knock for this side, ensuring that they remained in the game despite the shaky start to the innings the pre­vious day. Left-arm pacer had four wickets and spinner Noman Ali grabbed three wickets.

In return, Karachi Whites scored 134 for the loss of two in 32.4 overs. Shan Masood (66 not out, 72b, 7x4s) and Ammad Alam (45 not out, 94b, 5x4s, 1×6) were the notable batters for Karachi. Kashif Ali and Awais An­war got a wicket each.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Tayyab Tahir’s century helped La­hore Whites gain a formidable lead against FATA in the 21st match of the QEAT. After bowling out FATA for 97 runs in 26 overs on day one, Lahore Whites resumed their in­nings from 66 for one at Abbot­tabad Cricket Stadium.

They piled 399 runs on the board, at the loss of eight wickets in 96.2 overs. Tayyab Tahir (102, 184b, 11x4s, 3x6s) was the major contrib­utor with the bat. He was helped by Umar Akmal (66, 71b, 6x4s, 3x6s) and Imran Dogar (50, 88b, 9x4s). Asif Afridi grabbed a five-wicket-haul, remaining the pick of the bowlers for FATA. Sameen Gul got two wickets as well.