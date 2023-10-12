Thursday, October 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nadra chairman admits staff's involvement in issuance of fake CNICs

Nadra chairman admits staff's involvement in issuance of fake CNICs
Web Desk
1:29 PM | October 12, 2023
National

Fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) were issued by some officials, National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Lieutenant General Munir Afsar informed senators on Wednesday.

Chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, the Senate Committee on Interior took up the issue of fake CNIC, availability of citizens’ family data in the black market and issuance of multiple SIMs on a single CNIC, which are being used in illegal activities.

The Nadra chief informed the lawmakers that around 84 officials had been suspended so far. He, however, admitted that employees escaped punishment due to the absence of a law dealing with privacy matters.

The Senate panel recommended modern measures to address these issues.

Separately, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in association with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested five agents of a mobile phone company franchisee located on Kohat Road, Peshawar.

The authority said the suspects were involved in issuing of illegal SIMs against Afghan passports.

 Multan batters run riot against Lahore Blues 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1697087437.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023