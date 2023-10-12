Nadra chairman admits staff's involvement in issuance of fake CNICs

Fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) were issued by some officials, National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Lieutenant General Munir Afsar informed senators on Wednesday.

Chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, the Senate Committee on Interior took up the issue of fake CNIC, availability of citizens’ family data in the black market and issuance of multiple SIMs on a single CNIC, which are being used in illegal activities.

The Nadra chief informed the lawmakers that around 84 officials had been suspended so far. He, however, admitted that employees escaped punishment due to the absence of a law dealing with privacy matters.

The Senate panel recommended modern measures to address these issues.

Separately, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in association with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested five agents of a mobile phone company franchisee located on Kohat Road, Peshawar.

The authority said the suspects were involved in issuing of illegal SIMs against Afghan passports.