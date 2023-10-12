Nawaz Sharif destined to bring economic stability to Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

“Mian Nawaz Sharif will change the destiny of this nation by bringing political and economic stability to the country,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif affirmed Thursday, showcasing the former prime minister’s “remarkable feats” at both the national and international fronts.

Shehbaz, while addressing a traders’ convention here, urged the business community to show their full support on October 21 if they adored the three-time premier Nawaz Sharif.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has already left the United Kingdom, is all set to touch down in Lahore on October 21.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif will arrive at the Minar-e-Pakistan in exactly nine days,” Shehbaz told a crowd of charged traders, emphasising that “today, the nation demands that we come together, heal wounds and take the country forward”.

Shehbaz recalled that it was during Nawaz Sharif's second government, which had been toppled through a martial law on this very day (October 12), that Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998.

“Later in February 1999, the then Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Pakistan via Wagah border. PM Vajpayee had said that our hearts had scars while Pakistan was being built, but today, we accept Pakistan wholeheartedly,” added Shehbaz highlighting the normalcy in Pakistan-India relations during Nawaz Sharif’s government.

Shehbaz mentioned that when Nawaz Sharif's third term began in 2013, power cuts of up to 20 hours persisted in the country, and added that the CPEC project brought in an investment of $30 billion, and Pakistan witnessed progress and prosperity during Nawaz Sharif's third tenure as the country’s prime minister. He said that Nawaz Sharif was elected through public vote.

The PML-N president said that the Metro project was completed at a cost of Rs30 billion, and the Orange Line project was also finalised during the Nawaz Sharif era.

Shehbaz questioned that without the Ring Road project, what Lahore's traffic situation would be like today. He said that all major projects had been initiated during Nawaz Sharif's tenure.

Recalling the tenure of the PDM-led government, Shehbaz said that the PML-N put its political capital at stake just to save the country.

“We saved the state without any concern for our political capital. We were willing to sacrifice everything for the sake of this nation. If the state had not been saved, politics would have been buried,” he added.

Shehbaz said the worst flood in the country’s history occurred during his 16-month government which also encountered rising inflation.

“We provided Rs7 billion subsidy for provision of cheap flour in Punjab and were grateful to Ishaq Dar and the Punjab government for this. We did not provide free flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Shehbaz emphasised that Pakistan would prosper when traders businesses thrived. He said at this point in time, it was crucial to establish economic and political stability in the country.

The PML-N president mentioned that the PTI-led government had driven Pakistan to the brink of disaster over the past four years. “There had been political instability and economic devastation. And abusive language polarised our society.”

Shehbaz stressed that “if we want progress, we must promote love and affection, and we must eliminate the divisions within our country”.