Nawaz Sharif will put country back on track, says Maryam

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Wednesday continued her series of meetings with officials and workers from union councils in the national and provincial assemblies of Lahore in preparation for the October 21 event. Maryam Nawaz held consultations with chairpersons, councilors, and workers from union councils in the NA-128 and NA-129 constituencies. The discussions focused on the arrangements for welcoming Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif upon his return home.

In attendance at the meeting were not only former members of the National Assembly, Sheikh Rohail Asghar and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, but also former members of the Provincial Assembly, including Ghulam Habib Awan, Malik Waheed Ahmed, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Rana Ahsan Sharaf, and Bau Akhtar. Addressing the gathering, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Nawaz Sharif’s return was driven by the concerns of the people. She expressed confidence that Nawaz Sharif, upon becoming Prime Minister for fourth time, would steer country back onto the right track, ensuring Pakistan’s progress.

Maryam Nawaz further highlighted the challenges facing the country, including unemployment among youth, laborers, and daily wage earners, as well as the resurgence of terrorism. She asserted that Nawaz Sharif, known for his support of the youth, was returning to provide solutions to these issues.

Additionally, she pointed out the significant improvements achieved during Nawaz Sharif’s previous tenure, such as affordable flour, bread, sugar, and ghee for the less fortunate. She described Nawaz Sharif as the true companion and advocate of the poor. Maryam Nawaz asserted that all experiments had failed except for the successful one represented by Nawaz Sharif. She expressed optimism that Nawaz Sharif would lead the nation towards better days, referencing his role in strengthening national defense through a nuclear explosion. She also outlined her vision for Pakistan’s economic strength, emphasizing plans for the period from 2024 to 2029, during which she aimed to make Pakistan economically invincible.

Maryam Nawaz praised Nawaz Sharif's decision to bid farewell to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on August 4, 2016, noting that while he completed the IMF program, he also managed to control inflation.