Niger military rulers order UN official out within 72 hours

NIAMEY-Niger’s post-coup military regime has ordered the United Nations coordinator in the country to leave within 72 hours, blaming “obstacles” by the world body to its international recognition.

It comes a day after the United States cut off more than $500 million in assistance to Niger and as France begins withdrawing troops after they were also ordered out.

The Nigerien foreign ministry said in a statement, seen by AFP on Wednesday but dated Tuesday, that the government was expelling Louise Aubin, the UN’s resident and humanitarian coordinator, “to take all necessary measures to leave Niamey within 72 hours”.

Aubin, a Canadian, was appointed to the job in January 2021. The regime pointed to “obstacles” which it said were presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “with a view to thwarting the full and complete participation of Niger” at last month’s UN General Assembly in New York. The military regime has already criticised “the perfidious actions” of the UN chief, saying they were “likely to undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country”.

Bakary Yaou Sangare, who before the coup was Niger’s ambassador to the UN and is now its foreign minister, was the new leaders’ chosen representative for the assembly.

But, according to a diplomatic source, there was also an application by the overthrown government to represent Niamey.

Because of the competing credentials, the matter was deferred and no representative from Niger was added to the speakers’ list.

Sangare did not address the General Assembly. In December, neighbouring Burkina Faso -- whose ruling junta also came to power in a coup -- expelled the UN’s coordinator in the country.