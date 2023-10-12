Nobel Insight

The Nobel Prizes for 2023 have recently been announced, with one notable addition: The Memorial Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. It’s essential to understand that this economic prize wasn’t part of Alfred Nobel’s original testament; instead, it was added by the Swedish State Bank in 1968. Nevertheless, it stands on equal footing with other Nobel Prizes in fields such as Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, and Literature, all awarded annually by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm. Alfred Nobel, a polymath known for his contributions as a chemist, engineer, businessman, and philanthropist, was the inventor of dynamite and various other inventions. With no direct heirs, he bequeathed his substantial fortune to establish the annual Nobel Prizes, first awarded in 1901.

It’s crucial to mention that the Nobel Peace Prize operates differently. This award, in alignment with Alfred Nobel’s testament, is given by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, a city that was historically known as Kristiania and was in a union with Sweden from 1814 to 1905. The Norwegian and Swedish governments have no influence over these decisions. This fact is particularly significant when it comes to the Peace Prize, which is often the most politically charged of all the Nobel Prizes. The Literature Prize, too, can sometimes carry political connotations.

In assessing the Nobel Prizes, one may naturally question how neutral and unbiased these selections genuinely are. Criticism occasionally arises concerning the adherence to the statutes based on Alfred Nobel’s will. In this article, we will shed light on the characteristics of the 2023 laureates. Notably, most of the laureates are European or American men. There are no laureates from Latin America, Oceania, or Sub-Saharan Africa this year. Two winners have North African backgrounds, specifically from Tunisia, but have spent most of their careers in France and the USA. Interestingly, two laureates have Hungarian ancestry; they were educated during the Soviet era but later relocated to the West.

While there’s been progress in gender diversity among laureates, gender equality hasn’t been fully achieved. This year, one of the two recipients of the Medicine Prize is a woman, Katalin Kariko (68), a Hungarian-American. In Physics, there’s another female laureate, Anne L’Huillier (61), who is French-Swedish and based at Lund University in Sweden. She shares the prize with two male colleagues, becoming only the fifth woman to win the Nobel Prize in Physics, a traditionally male-dominated field. In the realm of Economics, the laureate is Claudia Goldin (77) at Harvard University, USA, marking the third time a woman has received this prize in the field. She was awarded the prize for her historical studies on women in the labor force, which revealed that women sometimes enjoyed more equality before the industrial revolution. Her work has also highlighted that economic growth doesn’t always lead to improved career opportunities for women. In the USA, she has documented the importance of easy access to contraceptive pills for women in controlling their reproductive health and career. She has also uncovered that initially, such pills were only accessible to married women.

The Peace Prize winner, Narges Mohammadi (51) from Iran, earned the award for her advocacy of women’s and human rights issues in her country, although it can be seen as a broader recognition. The outgoing leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen (69), a senior lawyer, writer of two crime novels, and politician, has made her mark by emphasising women’s and human rights efforts worldwide in this year’s awards.

A noteworthy trend among this year’s laureates is their immigrant backgrounds, reflecting the shifting demographics in Western populations. What is also striking is that these laureates, despite their extraordinary achievements, are, at their core, ordinary individuals who have excelled in their fields, often with support from their immediate circles.

Moreover, it’s essential to recognise that even Nobel Prize winners began as typical students and scientists. They weren’t born “big” but achieved greatness through their work and dedication. While luck plays a role in their success, such as working on topics that are “in” at a given time, this year’s prizes have demonstrated a focus on topics like COVID-19 vaccine development in medicine and nanotechnology in chemistry. Additionally, basic sciences, which often have long-term research horizons, have received acknowledgment, with some of this year’s prizes going to work that began decades ago and has now produced tangible results.

Katalin Kariko, a Medicine laureate, experienced setbacks in her career when she was terminated from her university position about a decade ago, not meeting the criteria for tenure employment. However, she used this as a challenge, gaining experience in new fields and countries before returning to her scientific specialisation in the USA. She has emphasised the importance of being a role model and demonstrating commitment and enjoyment in one’s work rather than offering direct advice to children.

Jon Fosse, this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature recipient, is a Norwegian from the western part of the country. He has written all of his 70 books, spanning prose, poetry, drama, children’s literature, and essays, in a minority language known as New Norwegian or ‘Nynorsk.’ This language, which is based on local dialects with less Danish influence, was created in the 1850s. Remarkably, Fosse’s work has won him the Nobel Prize. He is educated in philosophy and comparative literature and is known for his distinct rhythmic, postmodern style that delves into profound existential, religious, and everyday issues. Jon Fosse’s story exemplifies the coexistence of ordinariness and extraordinariness within us all.

In essence, the Nobel Prizes continue to celebrate individuals who, despite often having unassuming beginnings, have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields. These awards reflect the changing dynamics and challenges of our times, honouring those who have excelled and enriched the world with their exceptional work.