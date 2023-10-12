OIC stands with Kashmiris for self-will right

ISLAMABAD - Special Envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M Al-Dobeay said yesterday that the OIC stands with the Kashmiris in their struggle to the right to self-determination.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi here, Al-Dobeay reaffirmed OIC’s commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of self-determination.

He called on India to reverse its controversial and unilateral decision to change the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized the importance of restoring the rights of the people in the region. Al-Dobeay is currently on a visit to Pakistan and has plans to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir to assess the human rights and humanitarian situation in the region firsthand. He expressed his concern regarding India’s actions on August 5, 2019, which, according to him, marginalized the Kashmiri population. His visit aims to gather information about the situation in Kashmir before the 15th OIC Islamic Summit scheduled for December in Gambia, where the Kashmir issue will be on the agenda.

He mentioned that the Kashmir issue has been a longstanding concern for the OIC, and the organization has consistently condemned the human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, which convened during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, reiterated the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and expressed deep concern about the restrictions on their fundamental rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The OIC envoy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in raising the Kashmir issue on the international stage and reaffirmed OIC’s continued support for the cause. On this occasion, Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi highlighted the ongoing human rights violations by India in IIOJK and mentioned that Al-Dobeay would visit the Line of Control (LoC) to better understand the situation and interact with Kashmiri representatives. Qazi noted that the OIC’s Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir plays a crucial role as a bridge between various OIC bodies, international organizations, and the international community on matters related to the Kashmir dispute. He pointed out that Kashmiri political leaders, representing the voice of the people, have been unjustly detained for several years, and there are approximately 4,000 detained political activists and human rights defenders.