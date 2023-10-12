Thursday, October 12, 2023
Ombudsman expresses satisfaction over resolution of widow’s complaint

APP
October 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan has expressed his satisfaction that after his intervention the widow complainant was able to get service dues and appointment order of her son against deceased quota.
A widow, Fozia Perveen in her complaint stated that her husband was ward Boy in DMC Central who died while in service in July 2017 and since then she was pursuing for payment of service dues and appointment of her son against deceased quota, but department failed to provide relief hence she requested to intervene.
The complaint was admitted and referred to the concerned authorities and after protracted persuasion the pension was sanctioned and dues on account of gratuity, provident and financial assistant paid to her besides her son also appointed as Ward Boy against deceased quota. The complainant expressed her gratitude and expressed thankfulness to Ombudsman Sindh for resolving her issues.

