Oust of Illegal Immigrants

In this interconnected and in­terdependent world, power dy­namics and developments are in constant flux. However, amidst the myriad of issues, one nota­bly disheartening problem con­tinues to persist in Pakistan: the spate of violence and terrorism. Our country has been plagued by devastating terrorist attacks since its inception, and one of the ma­jor contributors to these attacks is “illegal immigrants,” which has tarnished Pakistan’s image. More­over, both Karachi (Sindh) and Quetta (Balochistan), the major cities and provincial capitals, have been severely affected in this re­gard. The relations between Pak­istan and Afghanistan, though not in a state of turmoil, have soured due to recent decisions taken by the interim government.

Furthermore, Pakistan record­ed the second-largest increase in terrorism-related deaths world­wide in 2022, with the death toll rising significantly to 643, a 120% increase from the previous year’s 292 deaths (Source: Glob­al Terrorism Index 2022). Burki­na Faso had the largest number of deaths, increasing from 759 to 1135 in 2022.

The Afghan illegal immigrants have been found to be accom­plices in countless terrorist at­tacks, and the recent attack in “Mastung” (Balochistan) is an an­swer to why Afghans (illegal im­migrants) are being ousted and why they should be. The Taliban Tahreek-e-Pakistan (TTP), an out­lawed terrorist group responsible for mass destruction and wide­spread violence in Pakistan, is also believed to have its origins in Afghanistan. The country that aspires to be a land of peace has been embroiled in the war on ter­ror for a long time. The primary reason for terrorism and other crimes—illegal immigrants—is now being targeted. To steer the country out of its vulnerable sit­uation and severe threats of ter­rorist attacks, the rapid deporta­tion of all illegal immigrants to their respective countries is the need of the hour. While the de­cision has been made relatively late, it is essential to work swiftly on this decision for the sake of the country’s security. It goes with­out saying that, as a consequence, Pakistan will prosper and devel­op vigorously, as investors will be more willing to invest in the country, which is currently hin­dered by security concerns.

SAHIL DERO,

Larkana.

