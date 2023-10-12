Oust of Illegal Immigrants

In this interconnected and interdependent world, power dynamics and developments are in constant flux. However, amidst the myriad of issues, one notably disheartening problem continues to persist in Pakistan: the spate of violence and terrorism. Our country has been plagued by devastating terrorist attacks since its inception, and one of the major contributors to these attacks is “illegal immigrants,” which has tarnished Pakistan’s image. Moreover, both Karachi (Sindh) and Quetta (Balochistan), the major cities and provincial capitals, have been severely affected in this regard. The relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, though not in a state of turmoil, have soured due to recent decisions taken by the interim government.
Furthermore, Pakistan recorded the second-largest increase in terrorism-related deaths worldwide in 2022, with the death toll rising significantly to 643, a 120% increase from the previous year’s 292 deaths (Source: Global Terrorism Index 2022). Burkina Faso had the largest number of deaths, increasing from 759 to 1135 in 2022.
The Afghan illegal immigrants have been found to be accomplices in countless terrorist attacks, and the recent attack in “Mastung” (Balochistan) is an answer to why Afghans (illegal immigrants) are being ousted and why they should be. The Taliban Tahreek-e-Pakistan (TTP), an outlawed terrorist group responsible for mass destruction and widespread violence in Pakistan, is also believed to have its origins in Afghanistan. The country that aspires to be a land of peace has been embroiled in the war on terror for a long time. The primary reason for terrorism and other crimes—illegal immigrants—is now being targeted. To steer the country out of its vulnerable situation and severe threats of terrorist attacks, the rapid deportation of all illegal immigrants to their respective countries is the need of the hour. While the decision has been made relatively late, it is essential to work swiftly on this decision for the sake of the country’s security. It goes without saying that, as a consequence, Pakistan will prosper and develop vigorously, as investors will be more willing to invest in the country, which is currently hindered by security concerns.
SAHIL DERO,
Larkana.