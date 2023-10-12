Pakistan, Qatar discuss ways to boost defence coop

President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Qatari General

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation, led by Lt Gen (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters here Wednesday.

During the meeting, evolving regional security and geo-strategic environment, avenues of defence cooperation in the field of technology sharing and development alongside key areas of mutual interest were discussed.

During the meeting, the Air Chief shared broad contours of his vision concerning PAF’s modernization drive to further augment current operational capability necessitated in contemporary hybrid warfare, especially in Artificial Intelligence, Niche technologies, Cyber and Space domains. He also discussed about various ongoing projects of Pakistan Air Force’s operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare.

Appreciating the participation of Qatar Air Force contingent in Exercise Indus Shield at an operational air base of PAF, the Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy historic and unprecedented brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and training domains.

The Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. Both the sides concurred to further optimize the existing military ties between the two countries, with a specific focus on advanced tactical training, emerging technologies and strengthening operational competencies especially in the spheres of electronic warfare and cyber technology.

The dignitaries also discussed the potential for joint military exercises and exchange programmes with an aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise, enhancing interoperability and fostering closer ties between Air Forces of both the brotherly countries.

The Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces also visited different installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, including PAF’s National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre (NIIAOC) and PAF’s Cyber Command.

Later, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military), which is the highest Non-Operational Military Award, upon Lt Gen (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet at a momentous ceremony held at Aiwan- e-Sadar, Islamabad.

The recognition applauds the unparalleled commitment of the Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces to strengthening bilateral military ties and his dynamic role in advancing relations between Pakistan and Qatar.