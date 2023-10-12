Thursday, October 12, 2023
Pakistan’s crisis in education

October 12, 2023
Pakistan’s people are facing a disastrous condition due to the crisis in education. The un­employment rate is increasing rapidly, day by day. However, Pak­istan lacks a proper education system, and if there are facilities in colleges, universities, or oth­er institutes, the fees are exorbi­tant. This makes education diffi­cult not only for poor people but also for the affluent.

Furthermore, approximately 20 to 25 million children (ages 6 to 16) are out of school, and they do not even know what a school is be­cause they have not seen one since childhood. They are drifting to­wards negative activities, which is hazardous for their future and the upcoming generations.

In rural areas, inadequate re­sources and infrastructure hinder the quality of education. The cri­sis is affecting the country’s de­velopment. Many degree holders are struggling to find jobs. Unfor­tunately, many of those resort to criminal activities. The majority of robbers caught are students or jobless individuals with degrees but no jobs.

In the last year, 20,000 candi­dates applied for the CSS exam, but only 393 cleared the written test, with the final test still pend­ing. This uncertainty discourag­es students from pursuing higher education.

Pakistan has the second-high­est number of out-of-school chil­dren in the world, and only 16 out of 197 countries spend less on ed­ucation than Pakistan.

In conclusion, our education system needs immediate atten­tion to improve access, enhance the quality of education, and en­sure equal opportunities for all. The government should prioritise education to secure a better fu­ture for our nation.

NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,

Lahore.

