Pakistan’s crisis in education

Pakistan’s people are facing a disastrous condition due to the crisis in education. The unemployment rate is increasing rapidly, day by day. However, Pakistan lacks a proper education system, and if there are facilities in colleges, universities, or other institutes, the fees are exorbitant. This makes education difficult not only for poor people but also for the affluent.
Furthermore, approximately 20 to 25 million children (ages 6 to 16) are out of school, and they do not even know what a school is because they have not seen one since childhood. They are drifting towards negative activities, which is hazardous for their future and the upcoming generations.
In rural areas, inadequate resources and infrastructure hinder the quality of education. The crisis is affecting the country’s development. Many degree holders are struggling to find jobs. Unfortunately, many of those resort to criminal activities. The majority of robbers caught are students or jobless individuals with degrees but no jobs.
In the last year, 20,000 candidates applied for the CSS exam, but only 393 cleared the written test, with the final test still pending. This uncertainty discourages students from pursuing higher education.
Pakistan has the second-highest number of out-of-school children in the world, and only 16 out of 197 countries spend less on education than Pakistan.
In conclusion, our education system needs immediate attention to improve access, enhance the quality of education, and ensure equal opportunities for all. The government should prioritise education to secure a better future for our nation.
NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,
Lahore.