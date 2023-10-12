Pakistan seeks quick end to Gaza bombing

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Cabinet has demanded immediate cessation of bombardment in Gaza and ending of illegal siege of the territory, allowing international humanitarian assistance to reach the victims without any hurdle.

The Federal Cabinet met in the federal capital yesterday with Prime Minister Anwaar- ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, along with Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, announced the cabinet decisions at a news briefing here.

Murtaza Solangi said the cabinet strongly condemned the Israeli bombardment against the innocent and unarmed Palestinians. It also expressed serious concerns about the shortage of food and water in Gaza.

The Information Minister said the cabinet unanimously emphasized that the recent tension is a result of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories for the last two decades, oppression against innocent Palestinians and open violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Cabinet reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance that a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital in light of the UN resolutions and will of the people of Palestine.

Solangi said the Prime Minister also directed the federal ministers to only undertake necessary foreign trips. He said the cabinet also approved appointment of Justice (retd) Sohail Nasir as Deputy Chairman and Syed Ehtisham Qadir Shah as Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau. He said it was also decided to hire services of a Financial Advisory Consortium for the privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Hassan Fawad reiterated his government’s commitment to privatize all loss-making State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to reduce financial burden and enhance capabilities, and efficiencies for the sustainable economic development of the country.

He said that current economic conditions were not able to bear further losses of these SOEs, adding that the other objective of the privatization of such enterprises was to attract potential foreign investment for the development of these enterprises.

He said that the caretaker prime minister was also briefed about the privatization of such loss-making enterprises including PIA.