Pakistan team reaches Ahmadabad ahead of India clash 

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan cricket team reached Ahmadabad on Wednesday ahead of their clash with In­dia at the Narendra Modi Sta­dium on Saturday. The Green Shirts reached Ahmadabad from Hyderabad via a char­tered flight. After playing a nail-biter against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi Interna­tional Stadium on Tuesday, the Men in Green will rest for the entire day today and will train on Thursday and Friday. Pakistan will face India at the biggest stadium in the world that can gather as many as 132,000 spectators and since the Pakistani journalists and fans have not been granted Indian visas yet, the Men in Green may be facing the home side with little to no support.