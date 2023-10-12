Pakpattan Police nab 1,065 POs, recover valuables worth Rs24m

PAKPATTAN - In a relentless effort to combat criminal activities and ensure the safety of its citizens, the Pakpattan Police have achieved remarkable success in recent months, apprehending 123 members of various notorious dacoit gangs, including 27 hardened criminals.

This proactive stance against criminal elements has also led to the capture of 1,065 proclaimed offenders, making the district safer for its residents. Additionally, the police have successfully recovered cash and valuables worth Rs24 million during their operations.

The driving force behind this impressive feat is the unwavering commitment of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wallayat, who has been diligently following the directives of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP Dr Usman. Their united vision is to create a safer and more secure environment in Pakpattan, allowing citizens to breathe a sigh of relief and go about their daily lives without fear.

The recoveries made by the Pakpattan Police, under the capable leadership of DPO Tariq Wallayat, clearly demonstrate the DPO’s dedication to ensuring law and order in the district. The arrested criminals have been linked to a multitude of heinous crimes, including dacoities, snatching, murder, and attempted murder, with the total number of cases reaching a staggering 150.

The criminal gangs that have been significantly impacted by the recent crackdown include the notorious Irfan alias Fani Gang, Shakeel Cheena Gang, Bilal alias Lali Gang, Amanullah Sheikh Gang, Fayyaz alias Fayyazi Gang, and Amir alias Amiri Gang. These groups have long been a menace to the community, spreading fear and insecurity among the local population. The apprehension of their members marks a significant turning point in the fight against organised crime in Pakpattan.

One of the most commendable outcomes of these operations is the substantial decrease in the overall crime rate within Pakpattan district. The arrests and dismantling of criminal networks have contributed to a more secure environment, reassuring the residents of Pakpattan that their safety is a top priority of the local law enforcement agencies.