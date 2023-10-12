Parliamentary supremacy key to socio-economic uplift: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speakers National Assembly and former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf on Wednesday said that parliamentary supremacy is key to socio-economic development of the country.

He also said that the decision of the SC full court to uphold the Practice and Procedure Law manifests the institutional maturity to maintain respect and dignity of Parliament.

Raja Parvez Ashraf said that Parliament and its members are representatives of over 22 million people of Pakistan. He said the decision would be written in the golden words in the annals of Pakistan history as it indicates institutional maturity to enhance respect and dignity of Parliament of Pakistan