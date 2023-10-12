PM says no chance of election delay

PM reassures timely completion of CPEC projects.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul- Haq Kakar on Wednesday ruling out the possibility of any delay in general elections, said that the polls would be announced and conducted on time. “I don’t see any possibility (of delay in elections). I don’t have any confusion at all. I feel the elections will be announced and conducted on time,” the prime minister said in an interview with a private television channel.

Reiterating his government’s resolve to hold free and fair elections, he said all the registered political parties had legal and constitutional rights to mobilize people and attract public support. However, he said the government would not be responsible if someone was legally barred from the political process. To a question, he emphasized effective law enforcement saying that his government, with the cooperation from military leadership, had implemented the existing laws to crack down the illegal currency businesses and hoarders. He also called for the capacity building of the civilian institutions for the implementation of the law.

The prime minister said the establishment of the democratic system within the political parties was essential for democracy in the country.

To a question, he said being a political player, he had interacted with all political leaders before assuming the office but never thought of joining any party, though being a citizen, he had the right to join a party or form his own.

Rubbishing the allegations of the caretaker government’s tilt towards the PML-N, he said the political parties usually create such impressions before the elections with a view to attracting public support.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the leadership qualities of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and said that Pakistan’s future was in capable and committed hands.

To a question, he said he was comfortable with the military leadership and that the caretaker government had the final say in the decision-making.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar- ul-Haq Kakar has expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue working closely with Chinese authorities to ensure timely completion of various projects under CPEC. He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Chinese envoy extended invitation to the prime minister to attend the 3rd Belt and Road forum being held in Beijing from 17-18 October which the PM accepted.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and China enjoy a unique relationship as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, iron brothers and trusted friends. He lauded the vision and leadership of President Xi Jinping, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative. Prime Minister Kakar also noted the centrality of CPEC in enhancing economic, trade and technological ties between the two countries and highlighted its role as the flagship project of BRI. This was Ambassador Jiang’s first meeting with the caretaker prime minister since presenting his credentials as China’s Ambassador to Pakistan.