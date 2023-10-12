Power thefts: FIA teams likely to be deputed in 3 companies

ISLAMABAD - The government is likely to depute FIA teams in three power distribution companies (Discos working in the provinces of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) in order to identify and nab the Discos employees involved in electricity theft. The Ministry of Energy has sought deputation of FIA teams Hyderabad Electric Supply Company(HESCO), Sukkur Electric Supply Company( SEPCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company for strengthening the management in these distribution companies of Sindh and KP, official documents available with The Nation reveals. Under the directions of prime minister, the Power Division and Discos have recently launched an Electricity Anti-theft Campaign with the help of respective provinces.

The monitoring of the said campaign is being undertaken on daily basis. However, there is need to strengthen the management of DISCOs in order to identify their employees, especially in three DISCOs i.e. Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) & Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) involved in theft of electricity in connivance with the consumers. It has, therefore, been desired that a dedicated team of FIA under the command of at least grade-18 officers of FIA may be given at the disposal of each of the above Disco for taking necessary action in order to succeed the anti-theft operation and recovery campaign.