Prescription Perils

The alarming surge in antibiotic consumption within Pakistan is beginning to raise significant concerns. Excessive use and the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of antibiotics, often with inappropriate prescriptions, are contributing to this growing problem. In many cases, these prescriptions are unnecessary, and the overuse of antibiotics carries its own set of dangers. It is crucial to address these issues to safeguard public health.

Pakistan’s position as one of the highest antibiotic-consuming countries in the low and middle-income bracket of nations is alarming. In 2022, Pakistan consumed antibacterial medicines worth Rs134.5 billion. This is a concerning statistic as the excessive use of antibiotics can lead to Anti-Microbial Resistance, resulting in bacteria that are resistant to most available antibiotics. One example is the rise of Typhoid, which cannot be effectively treated with many third-generation antibiotics.

Banning over-the-counter sales of antibiotics and raising public awareness are essential measures to combat this trend. OTC access to antibiotics can contribute to self-medication and irrational prescriptions by healthcare professionals, which are major reasons for the extensive consumption of these medicines. It is vital to regulate antibiotic sales and ensure that antibiotics are prescribed judiciously by healthcare providers. This will not only curtail excessive antibiotic use but also help prevent the development of antibiotic resistance.

Sindh’s recent move to restrict antibiotic sales without prescriptions is an encouraging initiative. However, it’s imperative that such measures are implemented on a national scale. Furthermore, public awareness campaigns should educate citizens about the risks of antibiotic abuse and the importance of completing antibiotic courses as prescribed by healthcare professionals. These campaigns can emphasise that antibiotics are not a cure-all, and their misuse can lead to severe consequences for public health.

The abuse and misuse of antibiotics in Pakistan are fostering drug-resistant microbes, a serious health concern for healthcare professionals. If the current trend of antibiotic abuse continues, we could face a grim future with no effective antibiotics left to treat infections, leaving people vulnerable to once-ordinary infectious diseases. Urgent action is required to reverse this trajectory and safeguard the efficacy of antibiotics, as failure to do so could have dire consequences for public health and the ability to treat common infections effectively.