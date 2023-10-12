Thursday, October 12, 2023
Property dispute claims two lives in Mohmand

Our Staff Reporter
October 12, 2023
MOHMAND   -   Two individuals were killed, and two others were injured in a firing incident over a property dispute in Kamali Halimzai, a region of the Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.

A longstanding dispute existed over the exchange of land between two parties: Liaqat, the son of Gul Manouddin, and Khalid, the son of Gul Ahmad Jan. Local sources indicated that this land exchange dispute had been under consideration in a local court. On Wednesday, as a result of gunfire related to the dispute, Fazal Rabi from the Liaqat group was killed, Liaqat was injured, and Gul Zaman was killed, with Faiz Muhammad injured from the opposing Khalid group.

