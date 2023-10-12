Thursday, October 12, 2023
PSX stays bullish, gains 334 points

APP
October 12, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bullish trend on Wednesday and gained 334.26 points, a positive change of 0.69 per cent, closing at 48,474.54 points against 48,140.28 points the previous day. A total of 396,455,410 shares valuing Rs.10.529 billion were trad­ed during the day as com­pared to 350,067,949 shares valuing Rs. 10.762 billion the previous day. As many as 364 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market; 195 of them recorded gains and 143 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 26 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were K-Electric Ltd with 145,136,304 shares at Rs.2.75 per share, Pak Refinery with 18,138,704 shares at Rs.16.46 per share and Unity Foods Ltd with 15,953,133 shares at Rs.26.26 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs.141.11 per share price, closing at Rs.7,141.11, whereas the runner-up was Philip Mor­ris Pak with a Rs.35.56 rise in its per share price to Rs.509.67. Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum de­crease of Rs.64.36 per share closing at Rs.1,645,64, fol­lowed by Ibrahim Fibres with a Rs.8.79 decline to close at Rs.251.96.

