ISLAMABAD - The Chairman PTI on Wednesday challenged the order of trial court before Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding his indictment in cipher case. The PTI head also filed a separate petition to the IHC against his possible arrest in NAB case pertaining to toshakhana and scam of Al-Qadir Trust worth 190 million pounds. The petitioner in his plea prayed the court to terminate the order of trial court dated October 9, regarding the indictment in cipher case.