PTI chief approaches IHC against his possible arrest in NAB case

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman on Wednesday challenged the order of trial court before Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding his indictment in cipher case. The PTI head also filed a separate petition to the IHC against his possible arrest in NAB case pertaining to toshakhana and scam of Al-Qadir Trust worth 190 million pounds. The petitioner in his plea prayed the court to terminate the order of trial court dated October 9, regarding the indictment in the cipher case. He said that the trial court had stated that the copies of the case had been provided to the defence, but in actual, it couldn’t be shared so far. It said that the trial court even didn’t wait for the judgment of IHC in petition against trail of chairman PTI in jail.