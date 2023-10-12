PTI seeks NOC for Friday’s public gathering in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday sought permission from the deputy commissioner of Islamabad to hold a “peaceful” public gathering here in front of National Press Club on upcoming Friday (October 13) to express solidarity with the war-ravaged and besieged Palestinians.

PTI General Secretary Islamabad Region Tanveer Qazi filed an application with the district administration seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) to organize a gathering in the federal capital to show support for the embattled Palestinians.

“I want to intimate that the PTI has decided to organize a peaceful public gathering to show solidarity and support with the people of Palestine on Friday, October 13,” reads the application.

It was said that the peaceful public gathering would be held in front of Islamabad Press Club.

A large number of the general public including women are expected to participate in the scheduled gathering against Israeli aggression to express support and solidarity with Palestine, he added.

“Therefore, I request you to grant NOC and also undertake necessary measures in terms of provision of venue, specialized security along with other related required steps,” PTI general secretary demanded.

The PTI Core Committee, in its meeting, held earlier this week, had decided to mark Friday as a ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ across the country so as to highlight the “state terrorism and atrocities unleashed by the occupying Israeli forces on the innocent and oppressed people of Palestine before the world.”