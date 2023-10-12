Thursday, October 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt committed to enhance hospitals services :minister

Agencies
October 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram emphasized the Punjab government’s dedication to enhancing the state of public hospitals. He said this during his visit to the Government Lady Wellington Teaching Hospital here on Wednesday. This commitment was made evident as he inspected ongoing development projects at the hospital, stressing the importance of timely completion. Dr Akram mentioned that these visits were in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1697002544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023