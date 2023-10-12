Qatari army chief lauds PAF's professionalism, progress through indigenisation

Qatari armed forces chief Lieutenant General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Pakistan Air Force chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here at the Air Headquarters on Wednesday.

According to a PAF news release, the Qatari army chief, accompanied by a high-level delegation, met the PAF chief and discussed with him the evolving regional security and geo-strategic environment, avenues of defence cooperation in the field of technology sharing and development alongside key areas of mutual interest.

The Qatari army chief praised the exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation, and the professionalism of PAF personnel

On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented him a guard of honour following which he was introduced to the principal staff officers of the PAF.

Later, the visiting dignitary called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office.

During the meeting, the chief of the air staff shared the broad contours of his vision concerning PAF’s modernisation drive to further augment current operational capability necessitated in contemporary hybrid warfare, especially in artificial intelligence, niche technologies, cyber and space domains.

He also discussed about various ongoing projects of Pakistan Air Force’s operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare.

Appreciating the participation of the Qatar Air Force contingent in the Exercise Indus Shield at an operational air base of the PAF, the air chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed historic and unprecedented brotherly relations, and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and training domains.

The Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces appreciated the dynamic efforts of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in steering PAF towards modernisation.

Both sides concurred to further optimise the existing military ties, with a specific focus on advanced tactical training, emerging technologies and strengthening operational competencies especially in the spheres of electronic warfare and cyber technology.

The dignitaries also discussed the potential for joint military exercises and exchange programmes with an aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise, enhancing interoperability and fostering closer ties between the air forces of both brotherly countries.

The Qatari army chief also visited different installations and technological infrastructure established at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad, including PAF’s National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre (NIIAOC) and PAF’s Cyber Command.

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff, PAF and Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces, serves as a testament to the commitment between the armed forces of both the countries in working together to address common challenges and the willingness to further strengthen their bilateral ties in the realms of defence and military cooperation.